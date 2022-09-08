Odisha: 147 Auditors Appointed

Bhubaneswar: As many as 147 Common Cadre Auditors today joined the State Government in the Finance Department. They were given appointment letters at an induction and orientation programme organised at Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan.

Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, joining the programme on virtual platform, asked the new entrants to work hard, with utmost sincerity, adopt new technology and give their best to the job they have been selected for.

He told them that ‘We must keep it in mind that every single pie we are getting as salary and other emoluments comes from the people of the state.’ He further said them as Auditors, “you are expected to oversee the utilisation of Government funds and ensure effectiveness in public spending.”

Congratulating them on their entry to State Government, he said that all of you have been chosen through a transparent merit based selection process to work for the people of our state.

He further said that the Principles of ‘5T’ have set very high standards in Public Service delivery. All Government employees are required to work with commitment, dedication and serve the people of the State with empathy and sincerity, he added.

Highlighting the fast track development process in the state, he said that in the past two decades, there has been a phenomenal transformation in our State. Odisha has come a long way to be regarded now as one of the fastest growing states in the Country. Besides remarkable economic growth, the State has emerged as a model in the field of Governance and Public Service, he added.

Finance Minister Shri Niranjan Pujari said that 5T and Mo Sarkar have become symbol of good governance in the state. Stating that the government is spending huge amounts in public welfare, he expected the auditors to ensure right spending of public funds.

Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that Odisha is best known for its financial prudency. He asked the auditors to ensure financial discipline.

Three new recruits Ms Stephie Mallia, Shri Janmejaya Mahanta and Ms Mamata Sahu shared their experience of recruitment process. They all appreciated the transparency and swiftness of the process that have helped them come out successful for their merit.

Interacting with the new recruits, Secretary to CM 5T Shri VK Pandian told the auditors to follow similar transparency in their jobs the way they experienced in their recruitment. Narrating his experience with the Chief Minister, he spoke on how the Chief Minister gives priority to prudence in spending public money. He advised the auditors to follow the principles of the CM and ensure transparency and economy in public spending.

Principal Secretary Finance Shri Vishal Dev gave the welcome address and Special Secretary Finance offered the vote of thanks.