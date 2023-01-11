Odisha: 14 places witness temperature below 10 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Intense cold wave condition continues to grip Odisha as a total of 14 places of the State recorded temperature below 10 degree Celsius.

According to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district recorded the lowest of 4 degree Celsius.

The other places where the night temperature was recorded below 10 degree Celsius are Semiliguda (Koraput) – 4.9°C, Phulbani (Kandhamal) – 6.5°C, Koraput – 7°C, Kirei (Sundargarh) -7.7°C, Rourkela (Sundargarh) – 7.8°C, Jharsuguda – 8°C, Chipilima (Sambapur) – 8.4°C, Sundargarh – 8.7°C, Dhenkanal – 8.8°C.

Likewise, residents of Bhubaneswar shivered at a temperature of 13.4 degree Celsius while the Millennium City Cuttack witnessed 13.5 degree Celsius today.

As per the forecast of the weather department, the winter chill will return to the State again between January 29 and January 31 and from February 6 to February 13-15.