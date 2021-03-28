Odisha: 14 People Who Arrived At Paradip Port In Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

Paradip: As many as 14 people who had arrived at Paradip Port in a ship have reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

Sources said that a total of 28 people had reached the Paradip Port in APJ JIF Ship, following which a special team of doctors had conducted their Covid test. However, reports of 14 of them turned out to be positive.

All those who tested positive have been shifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment, said the sources adding that a close vigil also has been kept on their co-travelers.

Meanwhile, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed that three COVID positive cases have been reported from a government engineering college in the Silver City.