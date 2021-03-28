Odisha: 14 People Who Arrived At Paradip Port In Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

By WCE 3
covid cases odisha
Image Credit: Business Today

Paradip: As many as 14 people who had arrived at Paradip Port in a ship have reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

Sources said that a total of 28 people had reached the Paradip Port in APJ JIF Ship, following which a special team of doctors had conducted their Covid test. However, reports of 14 of them turned out to be positive.

All those who tested positive have been shifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment, said the sources adding that a close vigil also has been kept on their co-travelers.

Meanwhile, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed that three COVID positive cases have been reported from a government engineering college in the Silver City

You might also like
State

Congress Names Ajit Mangaraj As Party Candidate For Pipili By-Election

State

Odisha: Truck Driver Fined More Than 44 Lakh Rupees For Illegal Trading Of Tobacco…

State

Four From Odisha Including CM Naveen Patnaik Make It To IE 100 2021 List Of Most…

Miscellany

NBCC Site Inspector Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancy, Qualification And Other Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.