Odisha: 12 Quintals Ganja Seized, 7 Arrested

By WCE 2
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: As much as 12 quintals ganja (dry cannabis) has been seized from near Kanisi  area under Ganjam district in Odisha.

The contraband was allegedly seized while it was being smuggled from Rayagada to Khordha.

As many as seven drug peddlers were arrested, the identity of those arrested is yet to be ascertained.

The contraband was being transported with the help of two vehicles, both of which have been seized by the flying squad.

Further details are awaited in this matter.

