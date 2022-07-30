Odisha: 12-hr Bargarh Bandh Over Student Death

By WCE 1

Bargarh: A 12-hr bandh was called by Bargarh Sachetana Nagarika Committee on Saturday over the death of a student Aditya Raj, of Vikash First Step School today.

The family members have alleged that their son died due to the negligence of the school authorities.

The police had allegedly registered false cases against some persons in this connection and protesting to this, the Committee is observing a 12 hour Bandh from morning six to evening six in the town.

Due to the bandh, normal life has been paralysed. While markets, business establishments, shops all the government and private offices and educational institutions have remained closed.

You might also like
State

Murder Convict flees from Cancer hospital in Cuttack

State

Odisha Witness Slight Decline In Covid-19 Cases

Business

Check Petrol, Diesel Prices in Bhubaneswar today

State

Odia actor Babushan to celebrate birthday with wife, son today!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.