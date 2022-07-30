Odisha: 12-hr Bargarh Bandh Over Student Death

Bargarh: A 12-hr bandh was called by Bargarh Sachetana Nagarika Committee on Saturday over the death of a student Aditya Raj, of Vikash First Step School today.

The family members have alleged that their son died due to the negligence of the school authorities.

The police had allegedly registered false cases against some persons in this connection and protesting to this, the Committee is observing a 12 hour Bandh from morning six to evening six in the town.

Due to the bandh, normal life has been paralysed. While markets, business establishments, shops all the government and private offices and educational institutions have remained closed.