Odisha: 12-hour Sundargarh bandh by BJP today

Sundargarh: A 12-hour Sundargarh bandh has been observed. The bandh shall be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday. As a result, vehicles have been found stuck at various places on the road.

According to information, Sundargarh bandh has been called due to demand for a CBI investigation into the death of Rashmita Minj and ASI Alisha Lugun. The police have not been able to solve the mystery of the death of these two women government officials.

Alleging the involvement of big wigs in these two incidents, the Bhartiya Janata Party has demanded for a CBI probe into the incident.

As a result, the Women’s morchas, Tribal morchas of BJP’s Sundargarh, Panpos and Banayuk organizational districts of Sundargarh district have issued a bandh call from 6 am to 6 pm.

For this, all supermarkets, petrol pumps, government and private institutions, educational institutions and motor vehicles have been stopped and closed down.