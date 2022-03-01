Odisha: 12 feet long crocodile spotted in canal near Telengapentha of Cuttack

Cuttack: In a rare incident, a 12-feet-long crocodile was spotted in the Puri canal in the Telengapentha area in the Cuttack Nuagarh area of Odisha on Tuesday.

The crocodile is believed to have been washed away from the Mahanadi River through Mundali barrage. Officials of the Forest department have started effort to rescue the crocodile.

Further, as per reports, a transmitter has been found fixed to the crocodile. Till evening the crocodile had not been rescued.

Few days back, a crocodile had been spotted in Mahanadi from the Madhusudan setu. Later, the Forest Department officials rescued it and later released into the Mahanadi water.