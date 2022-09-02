Odisha: 11,605 students get scholarships worth Rs 17 Cr, check details

Keonjhar: Scholarships worth Rs 17 Cr were given to a total of 11,605 Class X students who had achieved 60% or higher studying in Government and Aided High Schools & Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAVs).

The scholarships money was given to the meritorious students of Keonjhar district who had achieved 60% or higher studying in Government/Aided High Schools& Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) under the DMF HSC Scholarship at a special event in Keonjhar.

Subroto Bagchi, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority attended the DMF HSC Scholarship 2022 ceremony as the Chief Guest and handed over the money to the eligible students.

According to reports, as many as 228 students in the district received more than 90% (Al grade) while 1997 students received more than 80% (A2 grade) in the BSE Class 10th exam this year.

With 98.17 per cent, Jyoti Prakash Sahoo of Kalyani BP School Garahabandhogoda, Ghasipura is the topper of the district while Shardha Juanga from Chandragiri High School in Badapalaspal is the topper among the tribal students as she secured 78.67 per cent mark in the annual exam.

The DMF HSC scholarships is aimed to inspire students to successfully complete their schooling and support them financially to pursue higher studies beyond Class X level.

The initiative is also in-line with the National Education Policy, 2019 objectives and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to expand higher education scholarships to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.