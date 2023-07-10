Odisha: 11 projects with an employment potential of 9146 got approval from SLSWCA

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha held its 119th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting on Monday. The authority chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena granted approval to 11 industrial projects worth approximately Rs 3266 Cr generating 9,146 employment opportunities for the people of the State.

The State government is committed to converting the investment intents into ground reality and in this endeavour, holds SLSWCA meetings at regular intervals to fast-track the grounding of projects. This showcases the government’s intent to reinforce Odisha’s rank as 2nd among the States in attracting ongoing investments in FY 2023.

Projects spread across diverse sectors like Metal Downstream and Ancillary, Chemicals, Food Processing, Agro Processing, Plastics, Textiles Apparel, IT & ESDM, and Renewable Energy received approvals in the 119th SLSWCA. The approved projects will be set up across various parts of the State including Balasore, Balangir, Kalhandi, Khurda, and Jajpur Districts.

Odisha has consistently been a leader in the mining and metallurgy sector owing to its natural resource advantage. However, in the last few years, due to concerted efforts by the Government of Odisha, the State has been able to broad-base its industrial ecosystem.

The State has attracted one of the leading multinational companies infood-processing sector in the form of Nestlé India Limited. Nestle will be setting up a food processing unit with an investment of over Rs 890 crores providing employment to over 800 people.

In the Textiles & Apparel sector, M/s. Colortone Garments Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary of First Step Baby-Wear), the 2nd largest baby-wear manufacturer in India is setting up an integrated apparel manufacturing facility along with 1.2 MW Rooftop captive solar power plant with an investment of over Rs 200 crores providing employment to over 4820 people.

Similarly, a marquee name in the chemicals sector, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited also receives approval to set up their first chemical manufacturing unit in Odisha with an investment of over Rs 980 crores providing employment to over 1400 people.

Odisha is also becoming a major investment destination for companies in the plastics sector and three key projects were approved in this sector during the 119th SLSWCA. IDVB Recycling Operations Pvt Ltd. is setting up a new unit of recycled pet flakes and recycled per resin products having an annual capacity of 63,000 MT with an investment of Rs 318 Crores providing employment to over 240 people.

Purv Packaging Pvt Ltd is setting up a new manufacturing unit for Plastic caps, Pet preforms and other allied products, having an annual capacity of 1,017.70 Million Pcs with an investment of Rs 152 Crores providing employment to over 133 people.

RDB Rasayans Ltd.is setting up of a new manufacturing unit for Flexible intermediate bulk containers & other allied products, having annual capacity of 6,000MT with an investment of Rs 59 Crores providing employment to over 390 people.

While Odisha remains the leader in the production of Steel, Stainless Steel, Alumina and Aluminium, it is also emerging as the leader in the metal downstream and ancillary sector. This claim was further strengthened today when the SLSWCA approved another two projects in the Metal Downstream and Ancillary sectors.

The projects of Beekay Utkal Steel Private Limited and IFGL Refractories Limited were approved which aim to provide employment to more than 350 people of Odisha with an investment of over Rs 260 Crores. IFGL Refractories Limited, one of the leading refractory manufacturers in the country is setting up its 2nd unit in the State, while Beekay Utkal Steel Private Limited, a leading metal downstream company is setting up its 3rdunit in the state.

In the IT & ESDM sector, the committee gave a nod to 1 project, by Nisum Consulting Private Limited with an investment of INR 200 crores. The company proposes to set up a software development centre facility which will provide employment opportunities to over 640 people in Odisha.

The project details are as follows which received approval from the committee:

Projects for 119th SLSWCA