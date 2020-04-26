Odisha IAS officers entrusted with special COVID responsibility

Odisha: 11 IAS officers entrusted with specific responsibilities to tackle COVID crisis

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic eleven IAS officers were entrusted with specific responsibilities today in Odisha. To fight the war against Coronavirus, all the senior officers of Government of Odisha have been entrusted with specific responsibilities.

Odisha Govt released the names of the IAS officers with their specific responsibilities. Here is the list of the IAS officers and the tasks assigned to them.

Government of Odisha has been taking various measures to tackle the COVID 19 crisis in the state. The entire govt machinery is focussed in handling the challenge in the best possible manner.

Related News

Odisha: Travel history of COVID positive case No. 91 to 102…

Noted Odia playwright, dialogue writer Bijay Mishra passes…

Met Department Predicts Rainfall And Thunderstorms In…

CBSE Extends Deadline For Submission Of School Application…

And here is the list of IAS officers who are coordinating with other states and appointed as observers to different districts in the state.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Travel history of COVID positive case No. 91 to 102 released

State

Noted Odia playwright, dialogue writer Bijay Mishra passes away

State

Met Department Predicts Rainfall And Thunderstorms In Odisha, Including Cuttack And…

Nation

CBSE Extends Deadline For Submission Of School Application Till 30th June 2020

Comments
Loading...