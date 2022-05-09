Odisha: 11 fishermen rescued from sea by Coast Guard helicopter: Watch

Berhampur: As many as eleven fishermen were rescued from the sea as they had been trapped inside a distressed fishing boat in the sea off Ganjam coast. A Coast Guard Helicopter was sent for the rescued operation which saved all the trapped fishermen.

As per reports, the fishermen had ventured into the sea near Sonpur in Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday. After getting information about the trapped fishermen district administration swung into action.

Accordingly, a Coast Guard Helicopter was deployed that flied from Bhubaneswar and reached the spot. And all the stranded fishermen were airlifted from their boat and brought to the shore.