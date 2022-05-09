Odisha: 11 fishermen rescued from sea by Coast Guard helicopter: Watch

By WCE 5
11 fishermen rescued from sea by Coast Guard

Berhampur: As many as eleven fishermen were rescued from the sea as they had been trapped inside a distressed fishing boat in the sea off Ganjam coast. A Coast Guard Helicopter was sent for the rescued operation which saved all the trapped fishermen.

As per reports, the fishermen had ventured into the sea near Sonpur in Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday. After getting information about the trapped fishermen district administration swung into action.

Accordingly, a Coast Guard Helicopter was deployed that flied from Bhubaneswar and reached the spot. And all the stranded fishermen were airlifted from their boat and brought to the shore.

Also read: Pramodini Roul acid attack case: 2 including prime accused sentenced 14 years RI

You might also like
State

Severe Cyclone Asani moves closer to Andhra-Odisha coast, likely to weaken

State

Kishore Patel declared candidate from Congress for Brajrajnagar By-Poll

State

Pinak Mishra assumes charge as Cuttack DCP

State

Heavy Rain Alert For Next 3 Hours In 8 Districts Including Cuttack And Khurda

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.