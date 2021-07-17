Odisha 10th offline exam 2021 to begin from July 30

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday announced that the offline examination of class 10th will be held from July 30 and August 5, 2001. This was informed by the Principal Secretary of School and Mass Education Department, Satybrata Sahu.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha had announced the Class 10 results on June 25. However, several students were unhappy with their results due to which the State government decided to conduct offline exams for the students who are unhappy with their results.

As many as 2244 students have filled their forms to appear the special examination.

The COVID tests of the examinees will be done 48 hours before the exam and all the COVID guidelines will be strictly followed at the examination centres, informed Sahu.

Satybrata Sahu informed that Special COVID squads, supervisors and observers will be appointed at the district and block level to ensure the implementation of COVID guidelines at the examination centres.

The evaluation will be done possibly between August 10 and August 15 and the results will be announced by August 22, he added.

The Principal Secretary of School and Mass Education Department further said that all the evaluation centres will be sanitized thoroughly.