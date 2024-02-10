Odisha 10th Board Exam 2024: School headmaster to be held responsible for question paper leak and viral

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), has made elaborate arrangements for the Odisha 10th board exam 2024, which is slated to begin from February 20 and continue till March 4. Likewise, several decision also have been taken by the District Education Officers and Blok Education Officers to conduct the exam successfully and in a fair manner.

The board has decided to take strict action and hold the school headmasters responsible in case of Odisha 10th Board Exam 2024 question paper leak and viral. Even they will be held responsible if malpractice/unfair means is noticed in their respective schools during the exam.

Only the exam centre superintendents are allowed to carry mobile phones with them while going to the centre. They will have to always keep the keys of the cupboard containing the question papers. Before submitting any packet or document for inspection, the identity of the concerned officer should be verified.

Similarly, a three-tier invigilator system has been set up in the examination centre to prevent copying. An inspector will be appointed for a group of examinees of 12-24 and a mobile inspector will be posted for 24 to 28 students. Likewise, relieving inspector have been put in-charge of 48 to 96 students.

The school headmasters have been asked to have meeting with the concerned officials day before the beginning of the exam and distribute responsibility to the staff by 7 AM. Later, they have to open the exam centre by 7.30 AM.

The OMR sheets should be distributed to the students at 8.30 AM and the question and answer books to be given by 8.45 AM. Thereafter, the students will be allowed to write their exam centre code roll number and other details on the OMR sheets.

Order has been issued to ensure 100 per cent attendance of the examinees. The teacher-in-charge will go to the home of the students who are regularly absent and speak to them and advise their parents to bring them for writing the exam.