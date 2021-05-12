Cuttack: In a sad incident a 109-year-old saint of Mahima Dharma breathed his last on Wednesday in Odisha’s Cuttack district. A religious leader of Mahima Dharma Baba Bramha Abadhut Pranakrushna Das passed away at the Alekh Matha in Ramakrushnapur Patapura area under Salepur Tehsil at about 5 am in the morning.

The elderly monk was a preacher of Mahima Dharma who extensively visited places in Odisha and other states for propagation of Mahima Dharma.

It is to be noted that the saint had donated Rs 10,000 last year to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the fight against Covid 19 pandemic.

A pall of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the old saint. He will be reportedly cremated at Pikola in Salepur area.