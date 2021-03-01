Bhadrak: Two employees of a 108 ambulance allegedly abducted a patient and his parents in the vehicle in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

According to reports, the patient is the son of one Sanatan Barik of Rambhila village. The youth was undergoing treatment at the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as he was injured due to falling off a tree.

The doctors referred him to shift to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. His parents opted for the 109 ambulance to shift him from Bhadrak.

They suspected a sudden change in route by listening to the driver’s conversation on call following which the patient’s mother started screaming through the window of the ambulance.

The locals heard the cries and chased the vehicle. They caught hold of the ambulance while it was heading towards Balasore.

On getting the information, the local police arrived at the spot. The driver and the pharmacist have been detained by the police.