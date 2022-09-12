Odisha: 10 lakh worth prawn goes missing from truck

Nayagarh: Prawn allegedly stolen from truck in Nayagarh district of Odisha, three persons arrested in this connection. The supervisor and two other employees of Marine organization have been arrested.

Shreyansh Marine Exports Limited had filed a complaint in this regard. The prawn was being transported from Ranpur in Nayagarh to Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar. The employees have alleged that prawn worth 10 lakh has been manhandled.

It is strange that as much as 60 cartons of prawn have disappeared into thin air. The head of the organization Bibek Mohapatra, has filed a complaint in this matter.

The complaint has been lodged in Nayapalli police station.