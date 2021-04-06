Bhubaneswar: Following today’s order by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, a 10 days special drive for enforcement of Covid safety regulations to be launched from tomorrow to continue till April 16. In a letter to SPs of all districts of Odisha, SRP, Cuttack and SRP, Rourkela, Odisha DGP mentioned about the drive.

Special emphasis would be on enforcement of wering of mask and maintaining social distancing. A daily report should be submitted to ADG (L &O) about outcome of the drive – reads the said letter.

“A special 10 days drive for enforcement of COVID safety regulations is being launched from 07.04.2021 to 16.04.2021. Special emphasis would be on enforcement of wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing. We urge all to observe COVID appropriate behavior,” Odisha DGP said in a tweet.

It is to be mentioned that Odisha CM issued directives over management of Covid 19 in the State after reviewing Covid situation today at a high level meeting held on Video conferencing.