Odisha: 1 dead, 6 injured in road accident in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, one person has died and as many as six persons have been injured in a road accident in Nayagarh of Odisha.

According to reports, in a road accident in Nayagarh a pick-up van collided with a truck near Gourachandrapur chhak in Ranpur on Sunday.

Reports say that, one person died on the spot and as many as six have been injured. However the reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The locals and police rushed to the spot, they rushed the accident victims to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The police have seized the body and have sent it for postmortem. They are investigating into the reason of the accident.