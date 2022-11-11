Odisha: 1 dead, 5 injured as bus rams into truck in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a terrible accident, one person was killed and as many as five people were injured as a passenger bus rammed into a truck from behind near Khinda Chhak that come under the jurisdiction of Thelkoloi police station in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

The passenger bus was reportedly headed from Jharsuguda to Sambalpur.

According to reports the speeding bus slammed into the truck from behind on the road.

One person has been reported dead in the incident. The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained as of now.

The five people who were seriously injured in the accident were transferred to Jharsuguda for treatment.

This is a developing story. Further details regarding the case are awaited.