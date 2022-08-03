Odisha: 1 Dead, 5 Critical After Consuming Stale Food In Balasore

Balasore: In an unfortunate incident, one person died and five have been critical after consuming stale food in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to reports, an elderly woman has died and as many as five others in a family are critical after consuming stale food in Dadhibamanapur under Simulia Police Station.

It is noteworthy that, those who are critical are undergoing treatment at Bhadrak hospital.

The details of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Further reports awaited.