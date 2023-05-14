Odisha: Oxygen cylinder explodes in steel plant, 3 labourers critical

Keonjhar: As many as three labourers sustained critical injuries following explosion of an oxygen cylinder at a steel plant in Champua of Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

Sources said that an oxygen cylinder-laden vehicle reached the Arya Iron and Steel Company Private Limited (AISCO) in Barbil area of the district as per the requirement and order of the company.

Soon, the workers of the steel plant were engaged to unload the oxygen cylinders from the vehicle and keep them at the storeroom meant to keep the oxygen cylinders.

However, all of a sudden an explosion occurred when the labourers were carrying the oxygen cylinders. Immediately, efforts were made to control the situation from getting it worsen. But, by that time three labourers were critically injured following the mishap.

The authorities of the plant soon made arrangement and rushed the injured workers to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment, said sources.

However, the health condition of the injured persons are stated to be critical, added the sources.

