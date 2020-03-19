Odias Studying in Punjab Central University back in Odisha due to Cornavirus Scare

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: 69 Odia students come back to Odisha due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

These Odia students of Punjab Central University reached the Bhubaneswar station early this morning.

All facilities have been made for them to stay in Bhubaneswar until all checks are completed.

A proper coronavirus screening procedure will be carried out for all of them. Only after proper screening will they be allowed to go home.

The students came back after the university was declared closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The group of students was received by the ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ head Arup Pattnaik, Bhadrak MLA,  Bhubaneswar Central MLA, Students Union Secretary of BJD.

