Kendrapara: Yet another Odia youth has reportedly died due to COVID-19. A youth from Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district died due to coronavirus in Dubai. The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Nath of Goptira village.

As per the medical reports, Mahendra succumbed to coronavirus while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dubai.

On the other hand, the family members expressed their shock and sadness at the news. “He was diagnosed with Typhoid fever after he did his blood test on April 18 and was taking medicine. However, as his condition did not improve he was admitted to a hospital by his company authorities. Now his death reports say that he did because of COVID-19,” said Mahendra’s relative.

Meanwhile, the locals urged the district administration to provide them government help. “The administration should help them in whatever way possible as they are poor and have now lost their son who was an earning member in the family,” said a resident of Goptira village.