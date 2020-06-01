Bhubaneswar: A youth from Odisha has been reportedly stranded in the middle of the sea in Scotland. He has been identified as Abhishek Panigrahy of Dhamnagar area in Bhadrak district of the State.

Panigrahy was returning home along with 48 other Indians (who are from different states) in a sheep due to corona outbreak. However, their sheep got stuck in the middle of the sea in Scotland due to some unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, he has posted a video in the social media urging Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to rescue him and make arrangement for his return to Odisha.