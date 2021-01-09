Odia writer Sagar Pradhan’s book titled ‘E-commerce and ERP’ published

Bhubaneswar: To fulfil students’ academic requirements as well as to make the complexity of E-commerce and Enterprise Resources Planning look easy young Odia writer Sagar Pradhan has lately released his book titled “E-commerce and ERP”.

The eCommerce is an emerging topic of economic and technological significance. Due to its growing demand and future prospect eCommerce has been introduced across all the leading technical universities of Odisha including Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Centurian University, Central University of Odisha, SOA University and Utkal University last year.

E-commerce, also known as electronic commerce or internet commerce, refers to the buying and selling of goods or services using the internet, and the transfer of money and data to execute these transactions.

Talking about the future of eCommerce, the writer of the book Sagar said “New studies projected that the worldwide retail eCommerce sales will reach a new high by 2021. Ecommerce businesses should anticipate a 265% growth rate, from $1.3 trillion in 2014 to $4.9 trillion in 2021. This shows a future of steady upward trend with no signs of decline.”

“Hope the book will help our students as well as budding entrepreneurs in learning this technology,” he added.

The book was published in the last week of November by Engineer’s Mind Publication.

An alumnus of BPUT, Sagar is currently working as a Technical Lead with Colt Technology Services (Formerly called as London Communication), an Europe based Telecom MNC at its Bengaluru Development Center. He has previously worked with Infosys Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions and Electronics Corporation of India Limited as a Senior Engineer for several years. He is also a member of ORSID(USA), International Association of Engineers & IAENG Society of Computer Scientists, Hong Kong.

Sagar has also received much “Token of Appreciation cum Award” from Hon’ble Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal for his research and books, along with several other awards named “Author of The Year 2019”, “Most Admired Writer 2020”, Rotary Literature Award, World Environment Hero award from United Nations Environment (China Chapter) etc.