Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s renowned writer Padma Shri Binapani Mohanty will be conferred with the prestigious Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman by the Odisha Sahitya Akademi for her contribution to Odia literature. Odisha Sahitya Akademi announced about it on Monday.

Earlier Mohanty had been conferred with the Sarala Samman, Kendra Sahitya Akademi award.

Binapani Mohanty has many Odia fictions to her credit. She initiated her career as a professional writer through ‘Gotie Ratira Kahani’ in 1960.

Some of her best known stories are Pata Dei, Khela Ghara, Naiku Rasta, Bastraharana, Andhakarara, Kasturi Murga O Sabuja Aranya and Michhi Michhika.

She got the Sahitya Akademi award in 1990 for her collection of short stories entitled ‘Pata Dei and other Stories’.

Mohanty was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020. Many of her short stories have been translated into different languages such as English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Urdu, Telegu and Russian. She has also penned three novels: Sitara Sonita, Manaswini and Kunti, Kuntala, Shakuntala and a one-act play entitled Kranti.

Eighty four year old Binapani Mohanty is a retired professor of Economics.