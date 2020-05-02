Odia worker dies in Dubai; family seeks admin’s help to bring back body

Kendrapara: A worker from Odisha’s Kendrapara district has reportedly died in Dubai. The deceased has been identified as Babaji Chandra Sethi, a resident of Pattamundai.

Sethi had gone to Dubai in March 19 and was working in a private company as a plumber. However, he died yesterday.

His friends who were with him in Dubai called his family members and informed that Sethi died due to coronavirus. However, his company is yet to give clarification over his death.

Meanwhile, Sethi’s family members have requested the district administration through a mail to bring his body back to the village.

The district collector has reportedly assured them to look into the matter and take appropriate action.