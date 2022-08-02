Odia woman Tapaswini becomes first Runners up of South India Mrs

Bhubaneswar: A beautiful Odia woman has brought laurels to the State of Odisha as she has made it to a prestigious beauty pageant held in Bengaluru recently. She became the first Runners Up in the South India Mrs Beauty contest held in Bengaluru.

Meet Tapaswini Nayak from Hinjilicut in Ganjam district of Odisha who got success in the Anisha Creation organised beauty pageant titled South India Mrs. She became the first runners up in the contest.

Tapaswini lives in Bengaluru along with her husband and son. She is a working woman. She took part in this contest on behalf of Karnataka. Earlier also she has won many such beauty contests.

