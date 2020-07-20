Odia Veteran Actor Bijay Mohanty dies at 70

Bhubaneswar: Odia film veteran actor Bijay Mohanty is no more. The actor had been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar today evening for treatment of heart related ailments.

Care hospital authorities informed about demise of the actor on Monday.

After getting treated in a Hyderabad hospital, the actor had returned Bhubaneswar via an ambulance with ICU facility on June 14. In Bhubaneswar he was under treatment in a hospital.

Seventy-year-old Bijay Mohanty has a successful career as an actor in Odia films spreading over last four decades. Initiating his career from the 1977 film ‘Chilika Tirey’, he has more than hundred films to his credit. Bijay has acted in a number of hit films including Naga Phasa, Jaga Hatare Pagha, Swapna Sagara, Danda Balunga, Janani and Panjuri Bhitare Sari.

Born in 1950 Mohanty started his acting career during his school days while studying in M.K.C High School. After his graduation from BA, he joined the National School of Drama. He passed successfully from the NSD and started acting in the theatres in Delhi.

Mohanty was married to Odia film actress Tandra Ray and the couple has acted together in a number of Odia films.

Bijay Mohanty is the recipient of the prestigious Jayadev Award – 2014. He won the Odisha State Film Awards six times for Arati (1981), Mamata Mage Mula (1985), Ei Aam Sansara (1986), Aam Ghara Aam Sansara (1991), Bhisma Pratingya (1993) and Bhai Hela Bhagari (1994).