Odia Television actor Somadutta Das passes away at 48

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident, senior Odia Television actor Somadutta Das passed away at about 6 pm today at his house in Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar. He reportedly died due to heart stroke.

As per reports, Somadutta Das, who is also known as Litu bhai, passed away today at the age of 50. He has more than 15 TV serials to his credit. He has also acted in a few Odia films.

Das was best known for his acting in the TV serial ‘Sindura Bindu’. Besides he has worked in ‘Damini’, ‘Duhita’, Devi’, ‘Dasi’. He has also acted in Odia film ‘Ajab Sanjura Gajab Love”.

A pal of gloom has descended among the Ollywood actors and actresses following the death of Das.