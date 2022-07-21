Odia tele actress Rajeswari Ray Mohapatra passes away

Rajeswari Ray Mohapatra dies

Bhubaneswar: Odia tele actress Rajeswari Ray Mohapatra passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday night.

Reportedly, she was suffering from brain and lung cancer for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Earlier in 2019, she had expressed her will to fight back through a Facebook post. She also sought blessings from her fans to help her during this difficult time of her life.

Notably, Rajeswari has also previously starred in Odia television drama serials such as Swabhimaan.

