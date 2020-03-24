Students Of Odisha Stuck At Andhra Pradesh

Odia Students Stuck at Andhra Pradesh Due to Coronavirus Lock down

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: 42 students from Odisha are stuck at Andhra Pradesh (AP). These students had gone to AP for their Bachelors in Education (BEd) examinations.

They reached Markpuram area in Prahkasham district on the 16th of March. They were supposed to come back on 22nd March.

But because of the lock down in AP due to the coronavirus outbreak,  the trains were cancelled.

The food that they had taken with them has been exhausted.

They have appealed to the Odisha government to rescue them at the earliest possible. A video of the appeal has also been sent by them.

