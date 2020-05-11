Bhubaneswar: More than 50 students from Odisha are stuck in Gujarat during the ongoing COVID19 lockdown. The students over a video message, have pleaded before the Odisha government to devise an evacuation plan for them as soon as possible.

According to the video message, the Central University of Gujarat which is located in Gandhinagar area has turned into a red zone recently due to rising COVID19 cases. Hence the market and business places in the area have shut down. This has caused inconvenience for the students as they are running low on groceries and essential commodities.

“We are panicked about the rising COVID19 cases here and request the Odisha government to evacuate us” said Seema Das, a hosteler of the University. Even though the University administration had been supportive to the students, the situation remains tense.

Though the students have approached the local government for providing means of travel and travel passes, they haven’t been successful. However after the Central government’s announcement for running of passenger trains the students are hopeful for their early return.