WATCH: Odia Singer Bibhukishore’s wife and mother allege attack by by his elder brother

Bhubaneswar: Odia Singer Bibhukishore’s family is in trouble, as his wife and mother have alleged attack by his elder brother, a complaint has been filed.

According to reports, a case has been filed in the police station regarding the attack of his elder brother on his wife Rakhi Das and his mother. Along with this, another singer Pami has filed a complaint in this regard at the Kharbelnagar police station.

According to the complaint, Pami lives in the house of Bibhukishore Das on rent. While she was installing a CCTV, Bibhukishore’s elder brother Piyush opposed to it. He has been accused of beating and abusing the singer.

In addition to this, he did not hesitate to attack his mother and sister-in-law. Piyush’s mother has filed a complaint in Bhubaneswar Kharbehnagar police station regarding the land and house dispute. For the last 30 years, the elder son has been bothering everyone regarding the land grabbing problem. Rakhi Das urged the police to solve it and do justice.

