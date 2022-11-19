Odia Producer Akshay Parija likely to appear before ED in Archana Nag Case

Bhubaneswar: Odia producer Akshay Parija is likely to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Archana Nag case.

The ED had earlier conducted simultaneous raids in as many as eight properties, associated with the lady blackmailer Archana Nag.

ED had registered a case against Archana, her associate Shradhanjali Behera, Jagabandhu and Khageswar on November 2 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED will also serve notice to her aides, and prominent personalities who are linked with the case. Subsequently, bank statements and monetary transactions in this connection will be verified.