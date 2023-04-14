Odia Naba Barsa celebrated at Panthanivas Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In celebration of Mahabisubha Sankranti and Odia Naba Barsa, a special art exhibition and cultural evening was inaugurated by OTDC Chairman Lenin Mohanty at Panthanivas Bhubaneswar today. Principal IHM Sharada Ghosh and Founder of Sarna Educational Trust Jitu Mishra were the distinguished guests on the occasion.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, OTDC Chairman Dr. Lenin Mohanty said, “I congratulate the artists on presenting such amazing artworks on the theme of ‘Odia Naba Barsa’. This novel programme is a representation of Odisha’s art and cultural heritage that brings Odias from across the globe and I urge everyone to keep our traditions alive through such celebrations.”

Odia Cine Superstar Buddhaditya Mohanty and Producer Jyoti Ranjan Mohanty joined the Odia New Year Celebrations as Special Guests and urged the guests present to watch recently released Odia Movie ‘Delivery Boy’ which has been made tax free by the Govt. of Odisha. Superstar Buddhaditya thanked OTDC being a Leader in the Hospitality and giving Team ‘Delivery Boy’ a platform to bring forward the challenges faced by Delivery Boys.

Around 42 artists from Cuttack Artists Organisation were felicitated during the event for showcasing their artworks. The event was followed by a cultural evening and special Sankranti dinner served to guests.

Jt. Secretary Odisha Tourism Rajkishore Palei, OSD Tourism Ansuman Rath, DM (Finance) Abhijit Swain, DM (Marketing) Prasanta Panda, DM (Transport) Ranjan Mishra were also present on the occasion.

Also read: Y20 Consultations Kicks Off At KIIT DU