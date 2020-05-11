Odia Migrants Pull Chain, Jump Off ‘Shramik Special’ Train Midway To Escape COVID19 Quarantine 

Angul: Ever since they were allowed to return to Odisha, the Surat returnee have become a major reason for worry for the State government. The number of COVID19 positive cases is increasing like a wildfire in the State after the government brought back the migrant Odias.

The State government takes innumerable measures to create awareness on Coronavirus among the people but all these have no impact on some of the Odia migrant habitual offenders.

While at some quarantine centres, the migrants are dancing or singing songs without maintaining social distancing, at some quarantine centres the inmates are seen roaming here and there according to their wishes. However, migrant Odias escaping from the train after pulling the bell has surpassed all the violations by the returnees.

At least 10 Odisha migrants reportedly ran away from a ‘Shramik Special’ train near Majhika Shiva Mandir in Angul district after pulling the train’s alarm chain last evening.

However, a group of alert locals caught some of them and handed over them to the police.

The incident took place while the ‘Shramik Special’ train with the migrants was going towards Khurda Road from Ahmedabad.

Police along with the local administration has launched a search operation to trace the absconding migrants.

On the other hand, Odisha reported the highest single-day spike in Coronavirus count with 83 new cases yesterday.

Angul and Boudh districts entered the list of Covid-19 affected districts of Odisha. While 13 positive cases were detected in Angul district, 3 cases were reported from Boudh.

Till date, 21 districts of the State have been hit by the COVID19.

The total positive tally in Odisha now stands at 377 and most of the Corona patients are Surat returnees.