Odia migrant worker dies when returning Odisha from Surat by train

Bhanjanagar: An Odia migrant worker died when he was on his way to Odisha by train from Surat. His marriage had been fixed to be solemnized in the coming rainy season.

The deceased has been identified as Sudarshan Apat of Mangalpur in Belaguntha area of Ganjam district.

As per reports Sudarshan was working in Surat. His marriage had been initially fixed to be held on April 21. However, the same had been postponed due to nationwide lockdown.

He was stranded in Surat for the last 2 months due to lockdown. On Monday he set out along with his friends for Odisha by train. After boarding the train he made a phone call and asked his younger brother to keep everything ready so that they would execute the wedding rituals once he reaches home.

As per reports, in the train he went to the toilet and did not come for long time. Hence, his friends went to check. However, he was found fallen in the toilet in an unconsciously state. His friends halted the train at Karnal station of Maharashtra and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the doctor there declared him brought dead.

His family members came to know about his death when they were waiting for him. His dead body reached the village after two days.

The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.