Odia Lang Lit & Culture Dept bans vulgar songs in jatras and melody

According to reports, the Odia Language Literature and Culture Department has banned the vulgar, double meaning songs and dance performances on Jatra and Melody stages.

The Department has further written to Collectors and Superintendent of Police (SPs) to take action immediately.

In a letter, the department allowed holding dance and song performances during festivals stipulating that all performances must be shorn of obscenity, vulgarity and political overtones.

The police can take action in case of any violation further read the letter. Further reports in this matter awaited.