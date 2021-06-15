Odia Jawan Sanjay Pradhan dies of heart attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Odia Jawan Sanjay Pradhan dies of heart attack

Raikai: In a heart-wrenching incident, an Odia Jawan died of heart attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He was 35-year-old. The deceased Jawan has been identified as Sanjay Pradhan.

Sanjay Pradhan, who is a native of Bagarama village under Raikia Tehsil in Kandhamal district of Odisha, had joined in the army in 2007.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village after the news of Pradhan, who reportedly died while on duty, got spread in the area.

Sources said that the mortal remains of Sanjay Pradhan would be brought to his native village and laid to rest with full State honours.

