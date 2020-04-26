Odia Jawan Dies In Rajasthan

Odia Jawan Dies In Rajasthan; Family Raise Concern Over Smooth Arrival Of His Body

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A jawan from Odisha has reportedly died in Rajasthan. The deceased jawan has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Sahoo.

According to reports, Rajesh Kumar Sahoo, who is a resident of Nimapada in Puri district, was working in the in Quick Action Force of Rajasthan. However, his family members received a phone about his death along with two other Jawans.

While details of Sahoo’s death are yet to be known, his family members have expressed concern over the smooth and safe arrival of his body due to the nation-wide lockdown following coronavirus outbreak.

