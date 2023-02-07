Odia jatra actor Rani Priyadarshini asks for funds for actor Pintu Nanda

Bhubaneswar: Odia jatra actor Rani Priyadarshini asked for funds for actor Pintu Nanda who is due for a liver transplant in Delhi.

Rani Priyadarshini has come forward to provide financial support for Pintu Nanda. She was seen collecting money at the airport to help the actor.

Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda, who is suffering from liver cirrhosis, has left for New Delhi today to receive advanced treatment at a private hospital. The actor is suffering from liver cirrhosis for the last several months. He flew to Delhi from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar in the morning.

He will be admitted at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and undergo a liver transplant at the hospital later.

Nanda, who is known for playing negative roles, was admitted at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after his health condition deteriorated. The doctor who attended him advised him to go to Delhi for advanced treatment. However, he could not go to the National Capital City for treatment as he needed around 50 lakh rupees for the treatment.

Later, the members of the Odisha Cine Artist Association held a meeting to discuss to find out ways and means to help the ailing actor. Apart from wishing him a speedy recovery, the members of the association decided to help him financially as per their capacity. Besides, they also started fundraising on social media platforms.

Pintu’s fans and the general public have also extended financial help to the actor. Pintu thanked everyone for the help he received for his treatment. The actor specially thanked Kandhamal MP. KISS and KIIT founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta for his financial help for his treatment.