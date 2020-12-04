Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to the State, Odia girl Subhashree Rayaguru has won the VLCC Femina Miss India Odisha 2020 title. The organisers intimated about her winning the crown in an Instagram post that reads, “Please give it up for Subhashree Rayaguru who has won the title of VLCC Femina Miss India Odisha 2020! Many congratulations to you on your success and we wish you all the best in your journey at VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 co-powered by Sephora & Roposo.”

The post also reads as follows:

Born in the Soul of Incredible India, Odisha, in order to make the world know about the riches in this undiscovered land of art and culture, Subhashree Rayaguru has chosen to represent this state.

She is a lawyer, influencer, and anchor by profession and a social worker by soul. She is passionate about advocacy, dancing, singing and fitness. She loves socialising with people and helps people around her who are dealing with any mental issues. She is planning to set up NGOs in the future in order to help women to set up various local businesses and become independent.

Subhashree has done over 3000 live shows as an anchor and has worked with eminent actors and celebrities like Tisca Chopra and Bappi Lahiri. She has worked as an anchor and influencer.

Subhashree has also worked as an assistant director for the movie “Mastizaade”. As a school captain, she was known for her cheerful leadership quality. She is an all-rounder student, who participated in various cultural and extracurricular activities.

She was very good in sports as well and represented her school in Regional level kho-kho competition, District level badminton and was a District level cricket player as well. She believes that it’s always the perspective of a person that can either make or break any given situation, and always has a positive and enthusiastic attitude.

Her best friend in her life’s journey has been her dedication, hard work, immense love for art and her inner soul. She is a believer in the ideology of “The Secret” and hopes for everyone to always have a positive attitude in life.

