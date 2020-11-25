Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to the State Odisha girl Subhashree Rayaguru has made it to the Top 5 bracket of the Femina Miss India Miss Odisha. Hailing from Balangir, Subhashree has worked in more than 3000 shows as a Live Host/Anchor. She is a well-known fashion and beauty influencer of Mumbai and Hyderabad. Lately, the number of her followers on Instagram crossed 100k. Himanshu Guru of Kalinga TV portal had an exclusive tete a tete with Subhashree. Excerpts:

How do you feel after being selected under Top 5 Femina Miss India Miss Odisha?

Being Under Top 5 of Miss India 2020 Miss Odisha is a beautiful moment for me as I got the chance to showcase my talent and reach out to larger audience with warmth, empathy and honest intentions of making a change in the society.

How the dream of becoming Miss India came to you?

The dream of becoming Miss India started when I was a student in the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Odisha. I was an all-rounder student; being good in both academics and extracurricular activities, may it be dancing, singing or sports.

How it all started?

I started my journey from Modelling and Acting and soon started getting offers for working as an anchor. Accordingly, so far I have worked in more than 3000 shows as a Live Host/Anchor. I have also worked in in several music albums.

When about your preparation about the finale?

The final rounds of the Femina Miss India Miss Odisha are yet to be disclosed. We had our interview round yesterday (Nov 24) and soon the Miss Odisha Title will be announced in December. Hoping for the Best! Need the blessings and support of Odisha People. Since everything is going to be on virtual platform this year due to the pandemic, they are going to conduct few rounds on Instagram Live as well. So please stay connected with me on Insta : @subutheexplorer.

Would you like to convey a few words to the audience?

I want the love, affection and support of all of you. Please visit the official Instagram id of Miss India Organization which is @missindiaorg and send your support by mentioning “Subhashree Rayaguru” Keep believing and supporting me. Without you all I am nothing!

Subhashree: Profile

Subhashree is an Actress, Influencer, Lawyer and Anchor. Currently she is working as a Live Host/ Anchor for Tamasha.live app. She is also working as a social media Influencer for over 150 brands. She is a well-known fashion and beauty influencer of Mumbai and Hyderabad. Recently she has achieved more than 100k followers on Instagram. This is the first time in Bolangir( Her Hometown) that any social Media influencer has reached such a huge number of followings and audience.

Full Name: Subhashree Rayaguru

Age: 24; Birthday: 15th July, 1996

Popularly known as “Subu”, “Subutheexplorer “

Profession: Actress, Influencer, Lawyer, Anchor

Instagram id : @[email protected]

Achievements:

– Brand Ambassador of Saanvi Group.

– She was a finalist of “mitha mitha Jodi” Acting reality show, Colors Odia in the year 2015.

– Worked in several ads like Azar, Chic Nutrix, Airtel, mirraw, zing, gipsyonlineofficial, and many more brands .

– Worked as an Assistant Director for the movie “Mastizaade”

– Worked as An official Anchor for “Amazon App”

Dream:

*She wants to achieve the Miss India Title for the year 2020 with her talent, commitment and dedication.

* She wants to work as an actor and influencer for upcoming movies.

* She also wants to empower women to dream and make their dreams come true.

* She wants to also help the poor and needy people to start working and earn sufficient amount to take care of them. This can be done through NGOs, healthcare centres and proper nutrition.

Upcoming Projects:

* She is soon coming with her Tollywood movie project as a Lead actress.

* She is also coming up with many amazing opportunities for budding models and actors about which you can know in future from her Instagram account “Subutheexplorer “

* She is coming up with a Show On Youtube “Subu da Show” where she will be exploring the best kind of fashion wear, makeup, places and restaurants so people can choose what’s best for them. She will be promoting Indian local brands which provides us with the best of everything right here in India.