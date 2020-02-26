Bengaluru: A girl has been shot at in Monekall area of Bengaluru, her condition is said to be critical.

The girl Subhashree Priyadarshini is said to be working in NIMHANS since the past 1 year.

While returning to her apartment at night she was shot at in front of her flat.

She shouted for help and her neighbours rushed out. The assailant threw the gun and fled the scene.

The neighbours informed the police and rushed the girl to a private hospital nearby.

Her condition is said to be critical.

The shooter is said to be an Odia youth.

The reason of the shooting is yet to be known. Police are trying hard to search for the shooter.

UPDATE:

The alleged shooter, Amarendra Patnaik involved in the incident has been arrested by the Maratheli police at 3 pm today.

He is a software engineer by profession. Amarendra was working for a firm in Bengaluru.

The police said all facts shall be clear as the interrogation continues.

Further details awaited.