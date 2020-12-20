odisha girl miss photogenic 2020
Miss Photogenic in Miss Charming Face 2020

Odia Girl Shines At Miss India Charming Face Contest 2020

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Odia girl Aparna Dash has won the Miss Photogenic title in Miss India Charming Face 2020 contest, bringing pride to the State.

Aparna is pursuing a course in fashion designing from Lovely Professional University in Punjab  and wishes to continue in this field by branching into marketing career for her future.

She also aims to take part in Femina Miss India contest.

Aparna is a single child of her parents Srikant Dash and Swadhina Dash who belongs to Puri district of Odisha.

She completed her 10th from Blessed Sacrament High School and her 12th from KIIT International School.

In the month of November, Miss India Charming Face 2020 contest was held in Goa where Aparna was crowned as Miss Photogenic and the tile of runners up as Miss India Charming Face.

You might also like
State

Odisha Girl Collects Over 5,000 Matchboxes From Different Countries

State

Anubhav-Barsha Case: Complaint Registered Against Anubhav and 2 Others

State

13 Labourers Rescued From Balangir In Odisha

State

Covid Claims 4 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Mounts To 1836

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.