Puri: Odia girl Aparna Dash has won the Miss Photogenic title in Miss India Charming Face 2020 contest, bringing pride to the State.

Aparna is pursuing a course in fashion designing from Lovely Professional University in Punjab and wishes to continue in this field by branching into marketing career for her future.

She also aims to take part in Femina Miss India contest.

Aparna is a single child of her parents Srikant Dash and Swadhina Dash who belongs to Puri district of Odisha.

She completed her 10th from Blessed Sacrament High School and her 12th from KIIT International School.

In the month of November, Miss India Charming Face 2020 contest was held in Goa where Aparna was crowned as Miss Photogenic and the tile of runners up as Miss India Charming Face.