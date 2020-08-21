Bhubaneswar: Sambalpuri “Mathematical Equation” Saree which Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan wore for promotion of her recently-released film ‘Shakuntala Devi’ finally got auctioned with a whopping amount of Rs 55,000.

A 20-year old Odia Techie Debanshi Mishra, native of Bhadrak and a student of IIT Guwahati has won the online auction of the Sambalpuri Mathematical Equation Saree with a bidding price of Rs 55,000.

The Saree was presented to the bollywood actress by Bhubaneswar-based Sabat Exports Private limited under the brand name “Utkalamrita”

The entire auctioned money will be given to the original weaver Bhagabata Meher who first weaved the saree in 2015-16, Utkalamrita tweeted in their social media site.

Thanks so much to all who have participated in our E-Auction of Vidya Balan Mathematics Sambalpuri Bandha Silk Saree with lots of enthusiasm & love!

Finally, we have our winner! With the winning bid of INR 55000, the 20 year old talented Odia girl from Bhadrak, studying at IIT Guwahati Debanshi Mishra will be getting the same piece of Shri Ganeet Sambalpuri Bandha Silk saree worn by Bollywood Diva Vidya Balan earlier on 30 July 2020 for ShakuntalaDeviPromotions ! wrote via social media post.

Earlier, Vidya had shared a velfie on social media wearing the saree and praised its weaver. Later, she had returned the saree as promised.

After Vidya’s velfie went viral on social media and many people showed interest in purchasing it, Anita Sabat and Amrita Sabat, co-founders of Bhubaneswar-based Sabat Exports Private Limited, decided to auction the masterpiece handloom and give the entire auction money to the weaver.