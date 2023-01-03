Odia film producer and journalist Alaya Mohanty passes away

By Sudeshna Panda
Bhubaneswar: Prominent cine producer and senior journalist Alay Mohanty passed away in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, said reports.

He died in Bhubaneswar at the age of 65 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

He made artistic films like Asha, and won the National Award. He also contributed to the film ‘Bhul Bujhibani Mate’ as a producer.

He allegedly died of a heart attack, said sources.

He was also the producer of popular serials like Balighar and Marichika. Many politicians and people from different walks of life, including veteran actress Aparajita Mohanty, paid their last respects to him.

His family has further informed that he will be cremated at Swargadwar in Puri.

