Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia film director Raju Mishra passed away today informed his wife Pratima Manjari Mishra. He suffered from a massive heart attack. He was 72 years old.

Mishra was also a cinematographer and writer. He was known for popular movies such as Sagar Ganga (1994), Jor Jar Mulak Tar (1986) and Sata Michha (2003).

He was honoured with the Jaydev Award for excellence in contribution to Odia film industry.