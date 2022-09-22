Odia film actor Babushaan admitted to hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor Babushaan reportedly has been admitted to a private hospital in the capital city of Odisha after he fell ill recently.

As per reports, the ‘Premam’ actor has been getting treated at this private hospital for the last six days. He had been admitted to the hospital after he fell ill as oxygen level dropped in his body.

As per latest reports, the health condition of the actor is improving. A six member doctors’ team is providing him medical treatment at the hospital.

It is to be noted that Babushaan, who has carved a niche for himself in Ollywood in lieu of his powerful acting was in news few days back.

Reportedly, on July 23, the actor and his wife got into an ugly brawl on a busy Bhubaneshwar Street with co-actor Prakruti Mishra.

The video of the act went viral on almost all social media platforms.

In the video, Trupti was also seen stopping Prakruti from boarding an auto-rickshaw and accused her of ruining her family, while Prakruti indicated that Trupti has lost her mental balance.